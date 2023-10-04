Road Dogg Weighs In On The Gunns Using His Punches, DX Taunt

The Gunns have made use of Road Dogg’s “Shake Rattle & Roll” punches in their AEW matches, and the DX member recently weighed in on the matter. Road Dogg was asked about Austin and Colton Gunn using his signature move on AEW TV in the latest Oh… You Didn’t Know episode, and he said that he’s flattered by the notion, though he said they should make it their own.

“You know what he [Austin] needs to do then, just make it his own,” Road Dogg said when his co-host said that the punches look off (per Wrestling Inc). “And find out what is smooth and what is not rickety, you know what I mean? I think there is something to that. I think he should have been establishing it all along and making minor tweaks as he went.”

He also commented on The Gunns doing the “Suck It” taunt, saying, “Why not? Not like they are stealing something. Their dad was in the god-darn thing. Not like the Bullet Club, you know what I mean, whoever. I’m not throwing shade at them, everybody’s done suck it.”