Road Dogg on His Favorite WWE Storylines He Worked On, Being Lead Writer on KofiMania
– During a recent edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, Road Dogg discussed his favorite WWE storylines he had a hand in working on. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Road Dogg on his favorite WWE storylines that he worked on: “The fact that I loved that — come on it’s AJ and Samoa Joe — but I also had the opportunity to co-author a children’s book that I thought was really good. The other one I loved was when Randy Orton was in the Wyatt Family and burned that house down. I know everybody has different feelings about that stuff, but I loved it. It was awesome.”
On working on the KofiMania storyline: “KofiMania I love, didn’t produce the matches itself but wrote and executed or directed the execution of the story in the build-up to it. … but I was the lead writer of the show that we did it on, so I had an influence on that. Hugely important to me, I love it for every reason that everybody else loved it.”
