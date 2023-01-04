– Speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast this week, Road Dogg answered fan questions in an Ask Road Dogg Anything edition of the show. During the podcast, Road Dogg was asked if Roman Reigns as WWE Undisputed Universal Championship reign is the greatest one in wrestling history. Road Dogg called it the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure,” and he stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Roman Reigns’ title run and The Bloodline: “It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The Bloodline’s storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters –- it’s the best thing in wrestling right now, and there’s not even a close second.”