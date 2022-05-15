Road Dogg on the Best In-Ring Worker in His Family, Separate HOF Inductions for NAO & Armstrong Family

– On a recent episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James was joined by his brother, former WWE referee Scott Armstrong, who discussed a number of topics. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on their brother Brad being the best worker in the family: “It’s not even a question and there’s no shame in admitting you’re not as good as Brad Armstrong. Like the legendary Ric Flair said, top five, maybe top three.”

Scott Armstrong on when Brian James first walked into the house with his hair in braids: “All of a sudden, we’re at our parent’s house and Brian had come walking in and he had got the braids put in, and back then that didn’t happen. He walked in and me, Steve, and Brad we laughed hysterically and Brian got so pissed off, he just went and got in his car and left with a bunch of expletives toward the brothers. We laughed and then we get to WCW TV and he’s our partner. We’re messing with him so bad because of those braids and then next thing you know a few days go by and JJ Dillon calls him and says ‘Are you ready to come to work for the WWF’ And I’ll never forget this line, Brian told him ‘You know what they’ve done to me here on TV for the last year or so…’ And [JJ said] ‘what they’ve done to you in the last year, we can change in 30 seconds,’ and the rest is history.”

Road Dogg on why he doesn’t expect the Armstrong Family or New Age Outlaws to get separate WWE Hall of Fame inductions: “I don’t think we ever will because the wrestling, not the fans, the wrestling powers that be doesn’t look at our family like that. I really believe that with all my heart. I think they overlook us and we don’t get the credit we get. Again, that’s not from the fans, the fans in the Southeast will fight you over some Bob Armstrong stuff. I just don’t feel like me and Billy [Gunn] will get it either on our own. It’s definitely some politics going into it and I just don’t know that our family is going to be brought up in that conversation. I think we should but I don’t think we will.”

The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X in 2019 rather than as a separate tag team act.