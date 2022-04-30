Road Dogg on VKM Taking Shots at WWE, Anger at WWE for Reforming Degeneration X

– On a recent episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed his time in TNA as part of Voodoo Kin Mafia (VKM), Triple H and Shawn Michaels reforming Degeneration X back in 2006, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on VKM taking shots at WWE and DX: “What I’ve been told, and to this day, I don’t know if it is any different, [WWE] was going to give a million dollars if we would have a match with those guys. They were going to pay a million dollars to have a match and if you were a millionaire, multi-multi-multi millionaire and somebody told you if you do this, we might get a match with the other company and what if we crossbreed our products? You could sell a millionaire on that pretty easily. I would go like, okay, crap, if you’re telling me that might happen, okay, I’m down. I think Dixie was down, there were a million dollars on the line, and I never really thought we would have it, but if they were willing to give the money, maybe something would happen here. All that may be phony baloney, and I was behind the scenes so I don’t know the truth but that’s what they told me, hey, we’re going to give them a million bucks if they do this.”

On his reaction to Degeneration X reforming in WWE and how angry they were with Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the time: “To be honest, yes it did, but I want to be perfectly clear, it pissed off a couple of guys that were in active addiction. It was a couple of guys whose egos got out of control, and we thought we were bigger than the business and we thought, how dare they fire us. Once you come out of that fog that is drug addiction and you kind of clear your mind and start thinking about your part in all of this, what did I do? I did it all, [WWE] didn’t do anything. I did it all and Billy was the same way, we’ve grown up. At the time, those feelings were real and I would’ve fought either one of them if they would’ve shown up somewhere. That’s just how we rolled, I would’ve fought them at the time. Now, I think about that and go like, man, what a piece of crap I am, you know what I mean? Like, what a bad person I was.”