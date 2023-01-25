– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the issue of CM Punk after his falling out with AEW, along with fans who would chant for Punk at WWE events after he left the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on if WWE was ever bothered by the crows chanting for CM Punk: “No, not at all. Sometimes the boys do. Sometimes the guys are in there busting their tail and the fans want to hijack the show or whatever to show their – let their voice be heard. It’s always very disrespectful for the same people they supposedly love and so avidly support.”

Road Dogg on what happened with CM Punk in AEW: “I knew how [Punk] was from dealing with him personally, but it finally seems like other people have seen how he is too now. It’s like, ‘Oh, okay. So he’s not the second coming. He’s just a man and he’s kind of an a-hole.'”