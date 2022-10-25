Road Dogg On X-Pac Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion, Billy Gunn Not Appearing

Road Dogg recently weighed in on the DX reunion that went down on the season premiere of Raw, incluing Shawn Waltman’s Chyna tribute and Billy Gunn not appearing. The WWE Hall of Famer and SVP of Live Events talked about the situation on the most recent Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Waltman mentioning Chyna during the segment: “He and I spoke a lot about everything the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her. I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should do it anyway, dude. It’s only right that you do.’ He felt the same way and he was going in first, so he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that.”

On doing the segment without Billy Gunn: “The hard part, to me, was going to be ‘What do I do when I get to Billy in my promo and he isn’t there? How do I do this?’ It’s probably more important to bring up Chyna because of her passing and everything, but for me, it was like ‘Billy’s not here.'”