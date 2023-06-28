Road Dogg On Owen Hart’s Inclusion In the Nation of Domination

In the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg spoke about the WWF’s decision to include Owen Hart in the Nation of Domination and why he thought it worked.

He said: “Perfect. It made perfect sense. It couldn’t have been any better if you asked me. He’s the perfect guy — I don’t think any other white dude could have made it work. That’s just the truth. I think Owen was the one guy who could.“