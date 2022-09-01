Road Dogg Once Pitched Having Sami Zayn & El Generico On Differing Brands

Road Dogg says that he had a hell of a pitch during his time writing Smackdown, putting forth an idea to have Sami Zayn and El Generico on separate brands. Road Dogg recently spoke on his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast and talked about how, when he was the lead writer for Smackdown, he pitched having Zayn’s two personas appear on Raw and Smackdown.

“I tried to, when I was writing for SmackDown, get him to wrestle on SmackDown and have El Generico wrestle on Monday Night Raw, and Vince wouldn’t go for it,” he said (Wrestling Inc). “We wanted to try to do that and have people go like, ‘That’s you dude,’ and he’s like, ‘No, I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ We thought it would be funny. It was Ezekiel before Ezekiel [debuted].”

Road Dogg is now the SVP of Live Events for WWE, while Zayn is currently in a storyline with the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.