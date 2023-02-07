Road Dogg Praises Damian Priest for How Far He’s Come

– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had high praise for the work of Judgment Day member Damian Priest and how impressive he’s looked lately. He also noted his expectations that Priest will eventually become a Universal Champion.

Speaking on Priest, Road Dogg stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Damian Priest, I think I’ve said it said it before, actually maybe on here, but he has come so far. He added, Think about the people that Damian Priest is surrounded by — Finn Balor, Rhea, Dom — and he’s even in that group stepping out and shining, aAnd so, big things [are coming], I predict he’ll be a Universal Champion one day. I do believe that, and I believe he could carry it.”

Priest was in action on last night’s Raw, beating Angelo Dawkins to qualify for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match at this month’s event. He will compete in the match against champ Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Montez Ford. The event is slated for February 18.