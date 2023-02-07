wrestling / News
Road Dogg Praises Damian Priest for How Far He’s Come
– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had high praise for the work of Judgment Day member Damian Priest and how impressive he’s looked lately. He also noted his expectations that Priest will eventually become a Universal Champion.
Speaking on Priest, Road Dogg stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Damian Priest, I think I’ve said it said it before, actually maybe on here, but he has come so far. He added, Think about the people that Damian Priest is surrounded by — Finn Balor, Rhea, Dom — and he’s even in that group stepping out and shining, aAnd so, big things [are coming], I predict he’ll be a Universal Champion one day. I do believe that, and I believe he could carry it.”
Priest was in action on last night’s Raw, beating Angelo Dawkins to qualify for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match at this month’s event. He will compete in the match against champ Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Montez Ford. The event is slated for February 18.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Enjoyed Sami Zayn’s Turn At Royal Rumble, Felt Segment Went Too Long
- Cody Rhodes Says WWE Doesn’t Need The Rock To Return At Wrestlemania
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX
- Emma Posing Poolside, Chelsea Green, Carmella Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week