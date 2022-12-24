– During his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg had high praise fo Jeff Jarrett. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Jeff Jarrett: “He has been good to me longer in my life than he wasn’t. I love him more today than I ever have and that’s just a fact. He’s always been good to me and you don’t get a lot of people who are good to you your whole life.”

On Jarrett’s heel work: “Jeff brought back what being a heel is. People who saw that, and a lot of people did say, ‘holy crap, Jeff Jarrett’s on another level,’ and the truth is he just showed you what a heel looks like. He doesn’t care if you’ll cheer for him, he’s not going to do a cool spot to make you pop, he’s going to go out there and get heat.”

On Jarrett being able to reinvent himself: “I believe the magic is in recreation. They have all continued to create and recreate themselves and it has been profitable for all three.”