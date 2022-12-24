wrestling / News
Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett, Jarrett Bringing Back What It Means to be a Heel
– During his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg had high praise fo Jeff Jarrett. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Road Dogg on Jeff Jarrett: “He has been good to me longer in my life than he wasn’t. I love him more today than I ever have and that’s just a fact. He’s always been good to me and you don’t get a lot of people who are good to you your whole life.”
On Jarrett’s heel work: “Jeff brought back what being a heel is. People who saw that, and a lot of people did say, ‘holy crap, Jeff Jarrett’s on another level,’ and the truth is he just showed you what a heel looks like. He doesn’t care if you’ll cheer for him, he’s not going to do a cool spot to make you pop, he’s going to go out there and get heat.”
On Jarrett being able to reinvent himself: “I believe the magic is in recreation. They have all continued to create and recreate themselves and it has been profitable for all three.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Reactions to Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida’s AEW Dynamite Match
- WWE Considering Other Options For Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Due To The Rock’s Schedule
- William Regal’s Advice To Young Wrestlers On Studying The Past Generation, Not Taking the Basics For Granted
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working Opposite DOOM, Using Steel Chairs & Having Memory Lapses Now