Road Dogg Praises LA Knight For Making His Own Opportunities in WWE

Road Dogg says that LA Knight has gotten over in WWE by winning the fans over and making his own opportunities. The WWE SVP of Live Events spoke about Knight’s rise on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, noting that Knight managed to get his spot by becoming “undeniable” and connecting with the fans.

“We’re always so quick to jump on booking for something,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would argue LA Knight didn’t wait on them to book him and do something, he became undeniable, and all of a sudden you got to book him. So some of this lies on the individual.”

He continued, “You know, at some point, and they said this in the notes, actually so it’s ironic —- some point the bell has to ring and you have to connect with the viewer. You have to connect with the viewing audience and if you can’t do that, don’t blame it on the writers.”