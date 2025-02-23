– WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and he discussed his current role behind-the-scenes in WWE, along with working under his former D-X stablemate, Triple H, who he praised as a solid leader and the smartest guy in the business he’s ever met. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Road Dogg on working under Triple H: “When he became the guy, and I became a guy under him, he said, ‘You can come to me and say and ask anything or do anything. Just know, sometimes I’m going to say no to you.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ I handle that. I don’t have to manage or balance that because he is a solid leader. He’s a solid dude.”

On how Triple H avoids you getting out of line: “He doesn’t let you — You just be you and he won’t let you get out of line. It’s not like he’ll put you back in it. It’s weird what a solid head on his shoulders. I don’t know where it came from, but he’s the smartest dude I’ve ever met to the business. When it comes to wrestling, he’s the guy.”

As previously reported, Road Dogg was recently named the new co-lead writer of WWE SmackDown with John Swikata.