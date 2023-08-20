– As previously noted, WWE Superstar Shotzi shaved her head in support of her sister, Shawnee, who is undergoing recovery for her treatment from liver cancer. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed the subject on the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on the reason behind Shotzi shaing her head: “The real story makes it a real human interest story… A lot of people in the world are touched by cancer, so it’s relatable… Shotzi’s courage and commitment in this act is awe-inspiring and heartfelt… If you have a heart, then this touches you.”

On why it’s a double-edged sword: “It’s a double-edged sword because yes it’s good for business and that makes it feel yucky, but it’s not business, it’s real and so you get past that.”