wrestling / News

Road Dogg Quits Twitter After Recently Debating Shane Helms About Wearing Masks During Pandemic

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Road Dogg Brian James

“Road Dogg” Brian James has called it quits on Twitter, a move that follows a debate he had recently with Shane Helms over the value of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post last night, he wrote: “This is a message to all the people that have helped me along the way and maybe a few I’ve helped; I’m signing off of @Twitter it has been really great interacting with you all. #HOPE #SOBRIETY #SERENITY #OUDK #THANKUGOD #POSITIVITY

We should note that he never said the argument was the reason, but coming out as anti-mask likely didn’t get him many positive responses on the social media platform. It was only a few days ago that James and Helms went back and forth over it, as you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Road Dogg, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading