wrestling / News
Road Dogg Quits Twitter After Recently Debating Shane Helms About Wearing Masks During Pandemic
“Road Dogg” Brian James has called it quits on Twitter, a move that follows a debate he had recently with Shane Helms over the value of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a post last night, he wrote: “This is a message to all the people that have helped me along the way and maybe a few I’ve helped; I’m signing off of @Twitter it has been really great interacting with you all. #HOPE #SOBRIETY #SERENITY #OUDK #THANKUGOD #POSITIVITY”
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 27, 2020
We should note that he never said the argument was the reason, but coming out as anti-mask likely didn’t get him many positive responses on the social media platform. It was only a few days ago that James and Helms went back and forth over it, as you can see below.
That’s common sense Jay and it’s rare these days. But they think we’re crazy too. Social media isn’t helping that’s for sure
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 25, 2020
Agree to disagree Shane
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 25, 2020
Yeah, I’ll agree that you don’t understand how odds or statistics work and I’ll disagree that you have a clue about what common sense is. 😁🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/bjtCWuHuwk
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 25, 2020
Never claimed to be woke, never had to. And tolerance of ignorance doesn’t help anyone. People’s lives are at stake, maybe you should try to “wake up” if that makes you feel edgier.
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 25, 2020
