Road Dogg Says R-Truth Is His ‘Gold Standard,’ Recalls Practicing Dumpster Segment With Vince McMahon

Road Dogg recently spoke about his work and relationship with R-Truth, referring to Truth as his “gold standard.” The WWE Smackdown co-lead writer weighed in on his longtime association with Truth on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, as well as the famous segment on Raw when the New Age Outlaws put

Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) and Cactus Jack in a dumpster and pushed it off the stage. You can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Truth: “R-Truth is my gold standard. He can do no wrong. He’s on the end of the spectrum of The Undertaker. It’s the same spectrum, but it’s just on opposite ends because the Undertaker is the gravity of it all. [R-Truth] is the levity. He can do no wrong in my book. You put him out there and do anything and I’m going to love it.”

On his relationship with Truth: “Some great times with Ronnie Killings. I loved him since the day I met him. It’s really weird, and I think he’ll tell you the same, [we are] two peas in a pod, like two of the exact same person, just a white version and a black version. It’s super cool to see.”

On practicing the dumpster segment with Vince McMahon: “We didn’t rehearse with [Foley and Funk] in the dumpster. But, we rehearsed with Vince in the dumpster… It wasn’t a huge drop, but it’s far enough where you’re gonna hit — you’re gonna crash!… He has no problem doing that. Guts. I don’t know if it’s guts or idiocracy.”