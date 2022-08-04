Road Dogg Reacts to Dumpster Match on AEW Dynamite

Road Dogg is no stranger to the Dumpster Match, took to social media to react to the one that took place on AEW Dynamite. As noted, The Acclaimed defeated The Gunn Club on tonight’s show under the stipulation, tossing Colton and Austin Gunn into a dumpster and shoving them off the stage. Road Dogg competed in such a match alongside Billy Gunnn on the February 2nd, 1998 eposde of Raw against Mick Foley and Terry Funk, and he took to social media to comment on tonight’s match.

Road Dogg wrote:

“Hey, is there a DUMPSTER MATCH on @AEW tonight? If only there were a couple of people that have experienced that to comment! #OUDK @youdidntknowpod”

