Road Dogg Recalls ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill During Raw Guest Host Period

Road Dogg recently weighed in on the guest host era of WWE Raw and recalled a “crappy” interaction with Jonah Hill. On the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know? podcast, Road Dogg discussed the late ’00s to early ’10s era when celebrities guest hosted Raw on a weekly basis and talked about Hill, who had an appearance scheduled for the November 21st, 2011 that was canceled.

“I’ll give you an example of a real crappy interaction with a celebrity: Jonah Hill,” Road Dogg said (per Wrestling Inc). “Jonah Hill, yes, came to promote something at Madison Square Garden and they ended up getting hot at him. … I think it was ‘Monday Night Raw’ and Jonah Hill was supposed to be there to promote something. I don’t know if there was creative differences, I just know a lot of people talked bad about him after [his appearance on the show] didn’t happen.”

He went on to say that “It would’ve had to have been Vince [McMahon]” who canceled the show, noting, “I’m speculating, but I’m so speculating with a strong hunch that nobody would’ve made that call without him knowing about it.”