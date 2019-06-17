Road Dogg Reflects on Being a WWE Hall of Famer, Whether He Would Prefer to Be in as New Age Outlaws

– On the latest X-Pac 12360, Road Dogg discussed being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX and whether he would have rather been inducted just as the New Age Outlaws. Road Dogg said that he was happiest to be up there with all of his friends and explained why the DX induction makes more sense to him than a tag team induction with Billy Gunn. Highlights are below:

On how it feels being a Hall of Famer: “You know what, it feels really good. The biggest thing to me was, I thought maybe me and Billy would go in together as a team. And maybe there’s still an opportunity for that, and it doesn’t really matter now that I already have one. But the most important thing to me was, and this is for real, was standing up there with you guys. Like, that meant the most to me out of anything. I wanted to recognize my wife, because she’s been with me through it all. I wanted to recognize my sobriety, because — and I said this in there — without it, I would probably be dead because I was kind of at the point then where it was, ‘Which handful of pills is gonna kill me, and hopefully it’s this next one.’ You know what I mean, it just got bad … anyway, back to the question. It felt really good to stand up there with you guys, my good friends, that we made an impact on the wrestling industry, the sports entertainment industry. But it made me feel real good to stand there with my dudes. And what was even funner was the preparation for it. From hanging out to getting on the phone and then getting to hang out with you guys. It was fun, it really was. And so I don’t know, I’m cool with that.”

On being inducted as DX as opposed to the New Age Outlaws: “Look, I think to myself, ‘Okay well’ — and speaking to my point of reference, the Outlaws were cool. But we weren’t as cool as DX was. And so if I get in for DX, I’m satisfied with that, like that was cool. Because I do think D-Generation X was part of the deal, you know what I mean? It was a part of the thing along with Rock, along with Stone Cold, along with the Undertaker and Kane. Just all the superstars of that era that were really clicking on another era. It sounds braggadocious to say, but I think it was a fact, right?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit X-Pac 12360 with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.