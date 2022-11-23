– During a recent edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed Chris Jericho and Vince McMahon having a “special relationship behind the scenes. He also discussed the internal WWE reaction to Jericho leaving WWE and signing with another company (AEW).

Speaking on the relationship the two shared, Road Dogg stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I don’t know exactly the inner workings. Chris was one of those guys that had a very special relationship with Vince, and so you didn’t always know what went on behind closed doors that you weren’t privy to.”

When asked about Chris Jericho leaving WWE after appearing at The Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, Road Dogg said, “It was what it was. It shocked the wrestling world more than it shocked Vince McMahon. I can tell you that for 100%.”

After Jericho became a free agent, he later signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), becoming one of the company’s first major signings.