Road Dogg Says Rhea Ripley Hasn’t Yet Outgrown Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has seen her star rise as a member of The Judgment Day, but Road Dogg says she hasn’t outgrown the group as of yet. The WWE SVP of Live Events addressed a fan question asking whether the Smackdown Women’s Champion is ready to move past the group as of yet on a recent episode of Oh You Didn’t Know, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the notion that Ripley has outgrown the group: “I see your line of thinking, and I can’t argue with it. But I don’t know that she’s outgrown the group just yet. I still feel like her in that group — and this is just me not having any idea where the creative direction is going, this is me speculating — I would keep her with that group a little while longer and just let them marinate. They are so cool.”

On Ripley’s future: “She will outgrow the group hopefully. I mean, that’s the hope behind all of these title reigns and pushes is that the person will catch on and take off and everybody is the better for it. So hopefully she outgrows the group, I just don’t think we’re there yet.”