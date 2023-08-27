Road Dogg Says Roman Reigns Is a Better Storyteller Than The Rock

Road Dogg believes that Roman Reigns is a better storyteller as a performer than The Rock. The WWE SVP of Live Events compared the two on a recent episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Reigns’ storytelling ability: “I watch the storytelling Roman does visually with facials. It just makes me think, man — Roman’s really, like I want to slap him sometimes, you know what I mean? I just want to slap him and go, ‘You ain’t as cool as you think you are,’ you know what I mean? That works, that to me, he’s doing his job, I don’t know, it’s incredible right now.”

On Reigns being a better storyteller than The Rock: “I’m not dogging — and Rock’s a great actor. Look one of my favorite movies is Central Intelligence. During this, what a character he [Reigns] has been, and I just like his family member before him, kind of carrying the company, you know what I mean?”