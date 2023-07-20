Road Dogg Says Roman Reigns’ Character Work Is The Best He’s Seen in Wrestling

Road Dogg is loving Roman Reigns’ character work since he returned, calling it the best he’s ever seen in wrestling. The WWE SVP weighed in on Reigns’ tenure at the top since he returned as a heel on the latest episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know? and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if WWE waited too long for Reigns to turn heel: “No, I don’t think so. You gotta let stuff sit, you gotta let stuff simmer. I know that’s unpopular in today’s day and age, where I can get whatever I want, and I can get it right now. Sometimes you gotta sit on this, and see which way the wind blows. Boy, it blew in the right direction, because look [at] where we stand now, and where he stands now — as an individual and superstar.”

On Reigns’ success as a heelk: “People hated him, they hated him. They hate him now, and yet everybody in the soldout arena, of which there are a lot of them now, acknowledges him on the weekly. They listen to his every word, they are hanging on his every word, and every facial [expression] in these in-ring promos.”

On Reigns’ current character work: “It’s the best I’ve ever seen in wrestling. I’ll say that without a shadow of a doubt. Roman getting down on his knees and crying, and then hitting [the low blow] … that hurt my heart.”