Road Dogg Says Asuka Should Be the Roman Reigns Of WWE’s Women’s Division

Road Dogg is a big fan of Asuka’s work, and believes that she should be the “Roman Reigns” of the women’s division. On the latest episode of the WWE executive’s Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast for AdFreeShows, Road Dogg discussed how Asuka has the ability to step up in a way that Reigns has done in the men’s division.

“As far as presentation, in-ring skills, dare I say promo skills … I think [Asuka] probably should be the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling right now,” Road Dogg said (per Wrestling Inc). “I know the big argument is, ‘Well, she can’t cut a promo domestically.’ I think we’re past that as a culture, as a society.”

Asuka last appeared on the December 12th episode of Raw.