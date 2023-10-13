Road Dogg Says Elias Still Has a Future In Wrestling

Elias was among those released from WWE after their merger with the UFC, but Road Dogg believes he has a future in wrestling still. The WWE SVP of Live Events weighed in on Elias’ release on the latest episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, noting that he expects someone to pick him up at some point. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Elias: “[He] 100% [has a future in wrestling]. If the other place doesn’t scoop him up, I just don’t know why you wouldn’t.”

On Elias’ future: “There’s money on the table with music… There’s a future for him.”