– During a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed former WWE Champion Big E, who is currently out of action due to a neck injury. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Big E: “Big E’s doing well, talking about how blessed he is. I hadn’t seen him in a while, hadn’t heard from him. Just thinking about friends and family today and saw his number and thought I’m going to text Big E right now. He said he was blessed and doing great.”

Road Dogg on wanting to make him champion when he was on the SmackDown creative team: “When I wrote SmackDown, I wanted him to be champion. I’ve said this before, I actually pitched Big E Mania and Kofi got the nod. And it worked, maybe better than it would’ve with Big E. Only time will tell if and when he comes back and they put the title on him. He can cut great promos, he’s a great guy, he’s always in great spirits. Just an honor to call him my friend.”

Big E did later become WWE Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Bobby Lashley last year.