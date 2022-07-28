Road Dogg Says He’s Been ‘Begging’ Tony Khan For A Job With AEW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Road Dogg spoke about how he’s been trying to get a job with AEW after his WWE release, wondering why Tony Khan won’t hire him. Here are highlights:

On his time working backstage in WWE: “For a while there, it was hands off and I could write the SmackDown I wanted to write, with help, of course. Then, it got back to the old corporate ways. I would love to go back to NXT. I don’t think I want to go to the main roster. I would love to go somewhere where I have something to offer. What I have to offer is making the television show sweet. I got a couple of ideas about wrestling. I feel like WWE has that. They have everything I have to offer. I don’t know if they’d hire me back. Of course, I’d love to go back to NXT. It’s really cool down there. Shawn (Michaels) and a couple of writers I worked with on SmackDown, got a great rapport with those guys. I don’t know if I’m ready to do the ol’ Windsor nod and fit back into the suits I bought.”

On wanting to work for AEW: “I’m not retired, I’m unemployed. I see things on Tony Khan’s TV show that appall me. I could help with that. I have been begging him for a job on every platform I can and I want to know the reason why he won’t hire me.”