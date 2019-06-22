Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution

– During the latest X-Pac 12360, Road Dogg spoke about Triple H’s progression from an in-ring star to the man behind NXT, and how Triple H had to convince Vince McMahon to bring him back. Road Dogg said that his drug issues led McMahon to be adamant against bringing him back, and that The Game had to try and convince McMahon three times before the Chairman let Triple H make the call.

You can see highlights from the discussion below, as well as the full podcast:

On Triple H’s career evolving to become the man behind NXT: “You know what was funny, I’m gonna tell a little story. We left TV tapings the other day, we were walking out of Full Sail University … we were talking there and Kid, X-Pac said, ‘Damn, Bryan.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we did it. Two long days.’ And he was like, ‘No, that that. Man, we were really f**ked up not that long ago.’ [laughs] And I was like, ‘Man, you’re right. We’ve come a long way.’ And we have, and that was real to me and touched my heart. So thank you for that reality break at the moment. But also, we went on to talk about Hunter a little bit. And we was always the one that was a little more firm-footed in reality. And he was always the one that was level-headed and had a good business sense about him. And so, it’s not surprising that he is where he is and that he’s done what he’s done.”

On Triple H’s maturity into his current role: “I can tell another little story is when he went over to the UK and he did the press conference for the UK. And I sat in my hotel room and I was on Twitter or something and it said the press conference is about to start. And I thought, ‘Oh, well it’s Hunter, he’s my friend and my boss, I’ll watch him do that.’ And when I watched that, I literally started crying in my hotel room. I was sober, I was thankful for him giving me [a chance]. ‘Cause look, him giving me another chance at this was another chance at life. Not only did they pay for me to go to rehab, but then after being sober for a year, I was given another opportunity to come back and make a living for my family. So it means so much to me, I can’t articulate it correctly what he’s done for me and my family, and what he means to me as a friend/boss. But when I watched him do that, I saw the maturity in him. And I thought, ‘You know what, I cut a good friggin’ promo, but I can’t do that.’ That’s leadership and just maturity, and literally I just started crying.”

On Triple H convincing Vince McMahon to hire him back: “[Hunter] tried three times. He [McMahon] said, ‘Why would you bring a known drug addict back to work here as an employee?’ And he said, ‘Because he’s been sober for –‘ Vince said no. So he said no two times, and the third time Vince said, ‘It’s on you, Paul. This is on you. I think it’s ill-advised, but you make the decision.’ And he gave him the opportunity to make that executive decision. And then later, Vince and I spoke, and Vince was like, ‘I couldn’t believe he was gonna hire you, and now I wish I had ten of you.’ And that made me feel really good, I was like ‘Holy crap. If there was ten of me, I could get all this stuff done!'”

