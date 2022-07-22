Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Rusev to Burn An American Flag At One Point

In the latest episode of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg revealed that at one point WWE considered an angle in which the former Rusev would burn the American flag. It never happened, and Rusev has since left the company, now wrestling in AEW as Miro.

Road Dogg said: “We always talked about, ‘Hey, let’s have Rusev burn an American Flag.’ Everyone was like, ‘Oh, you couldn’t do that’ … I was one of the first people, ‘Oh, you can’t do that!’ Well, then I started writing for the television show and I started thinking, ‘Hey, this is a television show.’ You know what I mean? Here it was like, ‘It may be real heat to have, you know, John Cena tied up and burn an American flag in front of John Cena, and then you go to the Flag match.“