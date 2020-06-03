Road Dogg Set For Tomorrow’s After the Bell

WWE has announced that the Road Dogg is set to be the guest for tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. Here’s the announcement:

Road Dogg turns WWE After the Bell into The Dogg House this week

Oh, you didn’t know? Your … well, you know the rest.

Road Dogg, a WWE Hall of Famer, notorious D-Generation X member and, today, one of the creative minds behind WWE NXT, joins Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell this week to dig deep on his transition from New Age Outlaw to a crucial behind-the-scenes role with the black-and-gold brand.

Before NXT TakeOver: In Your House – 25 years after Road Dogg competed at the very first WWE In Your House event – the six-time Tag Team Champion takes us through the creation of this landmark NXT TakeOver event and reveals which NXT Superstars he’s got his eye on.

