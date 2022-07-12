Road Dogg Recalls Seth Rollins Having ‘Bad Habits’ Early On In NXT

Seth Rollins is a multi-time WWE Champion, but Road Dogg says he had some bad habits to break when he first came into NXT. Road Dogg answered a question during a live Q&A session at Ad Free Shows about the bad habits that independent talents had when they came into NXT, and he mentioned Seth Rollins as an example. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On giving Rollins advice early in NXT: “He used to do this thing in the corner where he would jump up and down, and jump up and down, and run like he was in a mosh pit, and then just run and hit the guy with the forearm. And I thought, ‘Man, that’s so anti-climatic.’ It seemed like the build-up to it was bigger than the finish of it. So I went to him and told him that, and he said, ‘No, that’s what I do. I’m not changing it. That’s what I do.’ And I went to [Triple H] and I said, ‘Well, that kid, I’ll never talk to him again.’”

On Rollins’ bad habits in NXT: “His bad habit was not saying, ‘Okay, thank you sir,’ or whatever and being respectful and then not doing what I said like every other young wrestler. At least pretend to respect what I’m telling you, you know what I mean? And what I was telling him was right. He did change it, and he did come up with something that was more [of] a bigger pop than the set-up to it.”

On NXT management setting Rollins straight: “They had a ‘come to Jesus’ speech with him down there. And he changed his whole philosophy and perspective on how he was looking at stuff, and look at him now, man. On top of the world, doing some of his best work too, I might add.”

On NXT building more around college athletes than independent talent now: “I think they want to build their own athletes and I don’t know how many more out there there are. But I still think they’ll hire people from the independent scene. I think it will just be younger talent that hadn’t been out there for 10 years.”