Road Dogg Talks About Shawn Spears’ Booking Situation

In the most recent Oh…You Didn’t Know? podcast, Road Dogg addressed some of the issues Shawn Spears faced both during his time at WWE and following with AEW (via Wrestling Inc). Fans have been known to take exception to the choices and chances offered to Spears by WWE, and Dogg tried to take a look at the larger picture. You can read a highlight and listen to the complete episode below.

On the comparison between Spears’ bookings with WWE and with AEW: “Same people love Shawn Spears, ‘Give Shawn Spears a chance … What did you put him [in a triple threat match against AJ Styles and Baron Corbin at Hell in a Cell 2017] for?’ You can’t have it both ways. If you want the guy to work, we put him in there and let him work. You know, now all of a sudden everyone says, ‘Oh, he’s going to go to AEW where he’ll be used right.’ He hasn’t been on AEW in two years.”