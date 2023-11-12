Road Dogg Says Sting’s Longevity In The Industry Makes Him The Better Man

Speaking recently on Oh…You Didn’t Know?, Brian “Road Dogg” James shared his thoughts on being in fourth place for Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Comeback Of The Year 2014 rankings (per Wrestling Inc). James praised that year’s winner, Sting, for maintaining his capacity to work in the ring longer than he himself was able. James explained that he found Sting’s tenacity in the industry unexpected and offered his commendations. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On Sting’s ability to keep wrestling: “He’s a better man than me because I can’t do it. I can’t do it. This time, we were number four on the comeback list. That was about as far as I went.”

On Sting still being active a decade after winning: “I damn sure didn’t [think that], but I’ve seen him do some crazy things in his tenure over there [in AEW], so kudos to him, man.”