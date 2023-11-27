Road Dogg Is Surprised Motor City Machine Guns Never Had A WWE Run

In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know (via Fightful), Road Dogg praised the Motor City Machine Guns and said he was surprised they never had a run in WWE.

When asked about TNA talent he thought would have done well in WWE, he said: “Abyss is of course the first one that comes to mind. But I think Kurt Angle surprised me [laughs]. No, I don’t know. A lot of great talent came through there. But I feel like all of them had opportunities at other places too. But I thought about this the other day, actually. The Motor City Machine Guns. As a team, I think they would fit perfect, and I think they’d be good WWE superstars. I don’t know how old they are now and if they’re ready still to run that kind of schedule. But I thought they would have been…I loved working with them when I was there because I knew they were the future, and I knew I was already the past. I wasn’t even the present anymore. So it was really fun to get to work with those guys. So they’re some that I’m surprised that never [got an opportunity]. I say they didn’t make it anywhere big, but they’ve made a career out of wrestling on the independent circuit or Japan or whatever. So I’m short-changing them and I don’t mean to be.”