Road Dogg Wishes Talent Would Add More Reality To Their Comebacks

Road Dogg says he’d like to see talent do less looking at the crowd and more authenticity to their comebacks during matches. The WWE SVP weighed in on comebacks and what he would like to see wrestlers today do more and less of on Oh… You Didn’t Know, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what he’d like to see less of: “Looking to the crowd. I just feel like they — you don’t look to the crowd in the middle of your comeback. There’s a time and a place for you to acknowledge the crowd… But your focus is on the opponent. If you’re in a bar fight, you’re not going to look to see what the DJ is thinking, you know what I mean?”

On wanting to see more realism in comebacks: “I guess it goes further than ‘stop looking at the crowd’ and start acting like the fight’s real that you’re in. Add reality to your repertoire.”