Road Dogg Details Why He Got A Tattoo On The Back Of His Head

On a recent episode of his podcast, Oh You Didn’t Know, Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE star talked about ribbing people in matches, he tattoo on the back of his head, and more. Here are the highlights:

On the tattoo on the back of his head: “I did not lose a bet or anything. It’s what it is: a cow skull. It’s basically a dreamcatcher on the back of my head and it’s like a cow skull with some feathers hanging off of them. So yeah, I thought it was like a dreamcatcher. And look, I went to the tattoo studio because the tattooist was also my weed guy. And so I went there, and he had more than weed, and I ended up with a tattoo on the back of my head. You know, it’s pretty much the same story with a lot of my tattoos. I get a lot of grief for my jailhouse tattoos. I don’t know. That’s the story of my life, the bottom of every bottle.

“It didn’t hurt as bad as — he broke like for tattoo needles doing it. And like, I would just hear it go, ‘What was that?’ ‘Nothing. I’m just gonna change the needle real quick.’ And so yeah, I don’t know if it was my hard head or him pressing hard or whatever. When I’m 60, ot’ll be a big blob. And the bad part is, I won’t be able to grow my hair out because I’m balding right here and just race into the back to meet you. There’s a bet, and everything is a pool. It’s pretty much like a Royal Rumble pool.”

On trying to make wrestlers laugh in matches: “I did laugh a lot in the ring. I stuck my thumb up D-Von’s booty in Madison Square Garden. The first time we ever wrestled. And I said, ‘Welcome to Madison Square.’ But like every night, there was something like that. You know what I mean? Like just a joke, a rib, have fun. Sometimes, it was physical; sometimes, it was just joking out loud in the ring. But yeah, it was all — I didn’t know. Maybe look at the argument for me how much fun I had? Too much, apparently. But I had a great time doing it.”

