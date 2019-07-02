wrestling / News
Road Dogg, Taz & More React to First Raw Under Paul Heyman’s Guidance
– The first Raw under Paul Heyman purview certainly made an impression, and several wrestling figures took to Twitter to react. You can see posts from Brian “Road Dogg” James, Taz, Pat McAfee, and Dave Lagana reacting to the show, which featured several changes that appeared to be more along the lines of Heyman’s influence such as the opening angle, Mike and Maria Kanellis’ pregnancy and turn angle, AJ Styles turning on Ricochet and joining the club, and more.
Don’t expect the same style of changes Tuesday on Smackdown though, as Eric Bischoff’s fingerprints aren’t expected to be felt on the Blue Brand show until after Extreme Rules.
This #Raw is feeling fresh tonight. There’s Easter eggs abound and talent being used all over the show, I love it 🥰 #OUDK
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 2, 2019
Haha! This great! @HeymanHustle STRIKES AGAIN. #RAW #FallsCountAnywhere
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 2, 2019
“Holy shit”
“The kid’s got a set”
“Me and my bitch take on you and yours”
I do believe #WWE could be returning to it’s roots a little bit..
I’m. All. The. Way. Here. For. It. #RAW pic.twitter.com/ahT2K4pcM9
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 2, 2019
The market always decides
— David Lagana (@Lagana) July 2, 2019
I’M LOOKING. I’M LIKING.#RAWDallas #RawIsHeyman
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 2, 2019
I already feel @HeymanHustle with this show. 👍 #RAW
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 2, 2019
Holy crap! #RAW
— CORINO (@StevenCorino) July 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says General Managers in WWE Are ‘Played Out’, Describes How He Likes to Write Storylines
- Eric Bischoff Says New Job With WWE Is ‘Biggest Opportunity’ He’s Ever Had In Wrestling, Confirms When He’s Moving to Connecticut
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW