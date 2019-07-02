Road Dogg, Taz & More React to First Raw Under Paul Heyman’s Guidance

– The first Raw under Paul Heyman purview certainly made an impression, and several wrestling figures took to Twitter to react. You can see posts from Brian “Road Dogg” James, Taz, Pat McAfee, and Dave Lagana reacting to the show, which featured several changes that appeared to be more along the lines of Heyman’s influence such as the opening angle, Mike and Maria Kanellis’ pregnancy and turn angle, AJ Styles turning on Ricochet and joining the club, and more.

Don’t expect the same style of changes Tuesday on Smackdown though, as Eric Bischoff’s fingerprints aren’t expected to be felt on the Blue Brand show until after Extreme Rules.

This #Raw is feeling fresh tonight. There’s Easter eggs abound and talent being used all over the show, I love it 🥰 #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 2, 2019

“Holy shit” “The kid’s got a set” “Me and my bitch take on you and yours” I do believe #WWE could be returning to it’s roots a little bit.. I’m. All. The. Way. Here. For. It. #RAW pic.twitter.com/ahT2K4pcM9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 2, 2019