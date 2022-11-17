Road Dogg Thinks Bret Hart Should ‘Get Over’ Issues With Goldberg

In the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg continue his criticism of Bret Hart and said the Hitman should get over his issues with Bill Goldberg. Hart was hit with a kick by Goldberg in 1999, resulting in a concussion severe enough to end his career. Road Dogg has not been shy about his stance on Hart lately, saying he didn’t think Hart was a great wrestler.

Regarding Bret and Goldber, he said: “I think you do have to get over it and go, ‘it was an accident, man. Nobody meant to hurt anybody.’ I know Goldberg … I can’t imagine him having malice in his heart when any of this stuff went down. I see that as an accident, and I see that worthy of forgiveness and I think in time, maybe Bret will do that … In time, I think Bret will find forgiveness in his heart for even Goldberg.“