Road Dogg Thinks CM Punk Using ‘Cult of Personality’ ‘Makes Zero Sense’

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued CM Punk’s usage of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour for his entrance theme. According to Road Dogg, the song doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Buying ‘Cult of Personality’ for CM Punk makes zero sense to me. Yes that was his theme song for a minute, but why? [Whatever song they would’ve picked for his return] would’ve been fine, it would’ve been CM Punk’s new song and they could’ve found one in a music library that was close enough to where we can either copy this, rip it off a little bit, change it a little bit and own it, or we can just use that one, pay the library costs. I don’t know, I don’t think the’ Cult of Personality’ defines him in my mind or not. I don’t know if I’m just bringing that up because I’m negative about him all the time.”

Punk began using the theme song back in Ring of Honor and later in WWE and has continued to use it in AEW as well. Punk is currently off AEW programming after an altercation that took place following AEW All Out. He also suffered a torn triceps injury that required surgery.