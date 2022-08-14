Road Dogg Thinks Johnny Gargano Would Not be on Vince McMahon’s Show, Compares Vince to Triple H

– On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the recent creative changes in WWE, and his view that Vince McMahon would not have a wrestler like Johnny Gargano on his show. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Road Dogg on why Johnny Gargano would “never” be on Vince McMahon’s show: “Vince, and everybody kind of knows, had an idea of what his wrestler looked like and it was Hulk Hogan, it was The Rock, it was Stone Cold. It was big, brawny, attractive, or hideous, whatever it is, but a bigger guy. Hunter is more of a wrestler’s guy, a wrestling guy. He likes people that can wrestle really well. Look, Johnny Gargano would never be on Vince’s show, but there’s a good chance he’s on Hunter’s show because he’s really good at wrestling.”

Road Dogg on how Vince McMahon and Triple H view wrestling: “I don’t think [Vince McMahon and Triple H] see things that differently, I just think they see things — one was a promoter and then became the owner of a company and then one was just a top guy Talent who learned from the school of hard knocks by being a top guy and working under Vince as to how to make business decisions and some life decisions, too, I would imagine. so, I think they both have very similar leadership strategies and we’ll get into that a little later but as far as talent, look, Vince likes a bigger guy and Hunter likes a better wrestler.”