Road Dogg Thinks Mick Foley Was the Perfect Choice For First WWE Hardcore Champion

In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg spoke about the early days of the WWE Hardcore title and why Mick Foley was the perfect choice to be the first champion. Foley was presented the belt on November 2, 1998. The title would last nearly four years before its retirement on August 26, 2002.

Dogg said: “It’s the obvious choice, right? It’s a no-brainer to me. If you’re going to give this title to somebody, it’s somebody who has deserved it, who has put their body through hell for the viewer, but for himself, too. So, he was the guy to give it to. He was the king who had the head on to which you put that crown, and so that’s why he was crowned ‘King of Hardcore’ with that new hardcore title. Sometimes in the story, the good guy’s got to fall off a building, and [Mick] doesn’t mind being that guy.“