Road Dogg Thinks The Gunn Club Are Going to be Huge Stars

– During a recent interview with Brill Pritchard for Wrestlezone, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed AEW tag team, The Gunn Club, featuring Austin and Colten Gunn, the sons of Road Dogg’s former tag team partner, Billy Gunn. Road Dogg thinks they have the potential to become huge stars. Below are some highlights:

Road Dogg on Austin and Colten Gunn and The Gun Club becoming big stars: “I had no idea they ever wanted to be professional wrestlers. The coolest thing — I’m getting goosebumps talking about it right now, the coolest thing in the world for me was to get to wrestle my father. TNA gave me that opportunity, and WWE gave me the opportunity to induct him into the Hall of Fame. Things like that are real in a world that’s not so real. I couldn’t be more proud of his children, I know he is too and I know he’s having a blast. He talks about his boys and they’re really good, they’re learning how to work. It’s not to have uncle Dave give them a 5-star match, it’s to be entertaining and entertain people, and to me, that’s the name of the game.”

His thoughts on Austin Gunn’s potential: “Man, Billy’s youngest kid has so much charisma, and one minute you want to kiss him, and the next minute, you want to slap him because he’s that kind of kid. But he’s got something and he’s got something that I want. I want to watch him, I want to follow him around because he’s that kind of exciting dude just to be next to. I’ve spent a lot of time with him on these signings and I’ve gotten to know him almost like peers. So funny, so entertaining, so athletic, huge stars. They’re going to be huge stars and if it’s not, it’s somebody else’s fault, that’s for damn sure.”