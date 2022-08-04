Road Dogg Thinks WWE Should’ve Brought in Chyna for DX Reunion on Raw 1000 Show

– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the 1000th Raw show that took place in July 2012. Road Dogg expressed how WWE should’ve brought in CHyna for the show during the segment when Vince McMahon introduced the previous members of D-Generation X, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac. Chyna was not present at the time. Road Dogg said the following on the show WrestlingInc.com):

“She should have been there. That’s how I feel about it. I don’t know if there was communication between [WWE and Chyna] at all to try and get her. I don’t know. Looking back, especially now, I feel bad. And 100 percent, she should have been there, but that was a business decision, and I was just then breaking into the business side of things, so that [decision] was above my pay grade. But yeah, we should have had here there. She belonged there. I just don’t know if that would have been too much personally for some, you know what I mean? I’m just trying to be honest about that.”

Chyna tragically passed away in April 2016 at 46 years old. She was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X in 2019.