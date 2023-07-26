Road Dogg Reveals His Picks For Top Five Heels Of All-Time

Road Dogg has come up with his personal list of the top five wrestling heels of all time. The WWE SVP was asked the question on his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast and named Ole and Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, The Sheik, Abdullah The Butcher, and Randy Orton.

“I always thought Arn and Ole [Anderson] were the great heel tag team,” Road Dogg said (per Wrestling Inc). “I just thought they were so great together. And look, I was young and impressionable. But I thought, ‘Man, Arn and Ole look like they’re beating the crap out of everybody in there.’ I thought they were great heels. I thought Barry Windham was a great heel, great babyface, too, for that matter. I’m trying to think of other territories too because you gotta think about back in the day with Sheik and Abdullah The Butcher, you know what I mean? People were really scared to death of them. Even The Wild Samoans.”

He continued, “So, Randy [Orton] is one of the best… he’s the best television wrestler I’ve ever seen in my life. He just has the best presence about every movement and every camera shot. He just does it, and they know it, and it’s picture-perfect every time. I just love watching him. I don’t care if he’s a babyface or a heel.”