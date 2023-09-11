Road Dogg On How Triple H Manages People, Says He Can Balance Business and Personal Dynamics

Road Dogg recently weighed in on Triple H’s management style as the CCO of WWE. Road Dogg talked about his longtime friend and now boss on Oh… You Didn’t Know and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if he’s still one of the boys or more of a businessman now: “It’s both. He’s the one that can balance the two. He’s the moral compass that balances how much it is that I do. I mean, I can take the hint, I can read the room — if it’s time to play, we play. If it’s time to be serious, we just play a little [laughs]. But we’re not gonna stop joking around … like, you could be totally dead serious and one of us says something, and all start laughing, and he [Triple H] will bring us back.”

On what Triple H told him when he came on as SVP of Live Events: “He’s like, ‘Don’t be afraid to ever ask me something, but also don’t get upset if I tell you no.’ And I’ve been told ‘no’ a bunch of times [since then]. He’s very good at letting you know where the line is — without being offensive whatsoever. That’s part of his magic, too, his [ability] to manage humans.”