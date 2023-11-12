Road Dogg Says Triple H ‘Put His Neck On the Line’ To Bring Him Back To WWE In 2011

Road Dogg made his return to WWE in 2011, and he recalled recently how Triple H took a risk on bringing him back at that point. The WWE SVP spoke on his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast about how Vince McMahon was against his return at the time due to his substance abuse issues, and Triple H was the one who risked his neck to get Road Rogg back. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting the call to come back: “So I got the call probably three months before I actually started and just had to kind of reset, restart everything on an employee level, but Hunter was the one that called me… [he] was like, ‘Hey, is he sober?’ And [Brad] was like, ‘Yeah, he’s doing good.’ And so [Levesque] called me and said ‘Do you want to come back? Remember how we used to kind of do stuff and produce and put stuff together, and do you want to do that?’ And I was like, ‘Heck yeah, I would love to do that.”

On Vince McMahon being against his return at first: “[Vince] only knows what he knows, and that’s who he knows I am. Hunter believed in me, you know what I mean? He believed that I had something to offer and put his neck out on the line. I don’t think, you know, that’s metaphorically speaking, but he said, ‘No, I want him.’ And Vince said, ‘Well, that’s it’s on you when it goes awry.'”