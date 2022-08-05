Road Dogg On Triple H Helming WWE’s Creative Team

One of the most significant corporate changes after McMahon left the WWE in July has been 14-time World Champion Triple H assuming leadership of creative for the company. Hall of Famer Road Dogg commented on the change recently (via Wrestling, Inc.)

“You can call me biased, you can call me whatever you want to, but since [Triple H] took over, Raw, the go-home Raw, and Saturday night were a huge success in my eyes. You thought you were going to get a rematch like you’ve seen before and here came Brock Lesnar on a stinking tractor with a forklift on it, you know what I mean? Like, what in the world?” Road Dogg said on his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast. “So, look, I think they moved forward in a huge way, and I think they made the fans happy. I didn’t hear one thing say anything negative about the show.”

The rematch in question refers Lesnar vs. Reigns as the main event of SummerSlam. Most of their singles matches to this point had reflected a consistent pattern of execution, utilizing multiple signature and finisher moves from both, with McMahon calling the shots from creative control. Triple H’s approach was a significant change — a long-duration Last Man Standing Match climaxed with Lesnar using a tractor to elevate one whole side of the ring, a never-before-seen move in professional wrestling. Reigns was the ultimate victor of the match and retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Other clear changes have been seen in Triple H’s first two weeks in his new role, including increased emphasis on the United States Championship, longer matches on WWE Raw, and support for several wrestlers who had worked with him in NXT, including Ciampa, IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), and Dakota Kai. He has also stepped in as EVP of Talent Relations.