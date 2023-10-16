Road Dogg On Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Never Made Samoa Joe WWE Champion

Samoa Joe had several chances at the top prize in WWE during his run there, but never became the WWE or Universal champion. In the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg gave his thoughts on why he thinks McMahon never gave Joe a run as champion.

He said: “Vince is a babyface champion guy, and I get that from a promotional standpoint, you’re not going to promote JBL, you’re going to promote Cena. I don’t know, I just feel like maybe that had something to do with it.”

He noted that everyone in the company was high on Joe but he also had injury issues at the time.

He added: “I think Hunter realized that when he brought him back down to “NXT,” even if you can’t do nothing, just come and talk for us because you’re so good at it, and you have such great facials when you cut a promo. I know Vince was high on him and I know Hunter was high on him. It just makes me think there was something medical that wasn’t out there or something that was a reason he went away and came back, I don’t know the answer to that. He went pretty high, he just didn’t win the title, you know what I mean?“