– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE. Road Dogg explained why Nakamura isn’t seen as a top guy by Vince McMahon despite having many opportunities as a main eventer within WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Shinsuke Nakamura: “Look I think he [Vince McMahon] gave Nakamura opportunity after opportunity. I think Vince sees that you don’t have to see Nakamura perform too many times before you see what everybody else sees.”

On WWE booking a Nakamura vs. AJ Styles title match for WrestleMania for the fans in 2018: “I don’t think he [Vince] was blind to that or denied him of that, and I think he gave him a bunch of opportunities. Now look I think the argument can be made that, ‘Can he, could he be a top guy?’ I think now, what are we, five years ahead of that? And look, the world’s changed. I think he could totally be the champion.”

Nakamura returned to WWE programming last week after a recent hiatus, beating Madcap Moss. After the match, he declared that he wants the world title.