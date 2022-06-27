Road Dogg On What Advice He Would Give Jeff Hardy Following DUI Arrest

Brian “Road Dogg” James weighed in on Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest and what advice he’d have for the AEW star during his latest podcast. As you likely know, Hardy is currently set for an arraignment and bond hearing next month on his June 13th arrest and charge with felony DUI, driving while license canceled/ suspended/ revoked, and violation of restrictions placed on drivers license. He has been suspended by AEW without pay and “can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.”

During the most recent episode of James’ Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast, the former WWE star and producer talked about Hardy’s situation. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Hardy’s situation: “People believe in second chances. America was built on second chances, WWE was dang sure built on second chances, and the fact is that Jeff deserves one. He’s been living hard and it’s time to stop now. He has to be ready and willing to do whatever it takes to stop living that way.

On his advice for Hardy coming from his own history of substance abuse: “I didn’t know living a different way was a possibility for me. I thought, and I say this all the time, I didn’t care which handful of pills killed me and I was wondering which one was going to do it and when. Living crazy like that, you don’t have to live like that ever again and it’s okay. I hope he realizes that now, but it’s not easy, it’s not easy to get off that vicious merry-go-round man. You’ve got to reach out and somebody’s got to pull you off kind of, that’s maybe where we’re at right now. Praying for him for sure, first and foremost. I can’t do anything for him but pray for him.”